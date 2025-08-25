Global Markets React to Fed's Dovish Shift and Nvidia's Anticipated Earnings

Chinese shares led Asian markets upward on Monday as investors reacted positively to the potential continuation of U.S. interest rate cuts. This optimism was fueled by expectations surrounding Nvidia's results this week, seen as crucial in justifying the high valuations within the sector.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish shift has led futures to predict an 84% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in September, with expectations of up to 100 basis points of easing by mid-2024. This shift has pushed Treasury yields and the dollar lower, creating a more favorable outlook for corporate earnings.

With Nvidia's earnings report on the horizon, markets are on alert. The company is forecast to announce a 48% rise in earnings per share for its second fiscal quarter. This week's market activity is also influenced by upcoming inflation data, which could sway the current rally in longer-dated Treasuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)