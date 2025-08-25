PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Unveiling Projects to Propel Infrastructure, Green Mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Gujarat to unveil a series of transformative projects valued at Rs 5,400 crores. The program, taking place at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad, will see projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid, and developments dedicated to the nation, with an aim to bolster infrastructure and connectivity.

Central to the Prime Minister's visit is his emphasis on enhancing the region's railway infrastructure. Projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore will be dedicated, including the doubling of the Mahesana-Palanpur rail line, gauge conversions, and increased broad-gauge capacity. These initiatives promise to enhance regional connectivity, easing daily commutes and promoting economic integration.

The trip also highlights major strides in green technology. At the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Modi will unveil India's first locally-manufactured battery electric vehicles, intended for global export. This marks a critical development under the 'Make in India' initiative, further positioning India as a leader in sustainable mobility and clean energy innovation.

