Controversy Erupts Over Constitution Amendment Bill in India

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey lambasted Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday for backing the Constitution (130TH Amendment) Bill, denouncing it as a manifestation of the Central government's "lunacy." Tirkey claimed the bill threatens democratic rights by stripping 65 lakh people in Bihar of voting liberties, while also maligning ministers through misuse of institutions like the ED and CBI. She criticized moves to blur the line between accusation and conviction, alluding to Hemant Soren's imprisonment and the absence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar from the political scene.

Parallelly, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule expressed apprehensions about endorsing the bill, arguing that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act currently suffices. Sule underscored constitutional principles that preserve the presumption of innocence, questioning the bill's provisions to remove jailed ministers, thereby encroaching on Chief Ministers' rights. Sule pointed to past events surrounding Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, emphasizing ceremonial meetings that followed his unexpected departure.

Amid speculations over Dhankhar's resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the media, citing health issues as the reason behind the decision. Shah refuted allegations of Dhankhar being under "house arrest," emphasizing that Dhankhar expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister and ministers for a pleasant tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)