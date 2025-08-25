Left Menu

Rohingya Refugees Demand Rights and Repatriation on Anniversary

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh commemorated the eighth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar, demanding safe repatriation to Rakhine state. International figures, including Muhammad Yunus, stressed the need for a practical repatriation plan, as challenges persist both in Myanmar and at refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coxbazar | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh marked the eighth year since their mass exodus from Myanmar by calling for their safe and dignified return to Rakhine state. Gathered in camps in Cox's Bazar, they emphasized the need for equal rights and termed the anniversary as "Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day."

At a concurrent conference, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus joined international and UN officials, advocating for a sustainable repatriation process and urging global cooperation to ensure the refugees' return. Myanmar's 2017 crackdown, deemed ethnic cleansing by many, saw Rohingyas fleeing under violent circumstances.

Amid ongoing hardships in Myanmar and diminishing aid in Bangladesh, the call for repatriation grows urgent. Yunus highlighted the necessity for continued international support and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, stressing that the Rohingyas' connection to their homeland must be preserved.

