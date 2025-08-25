Left Menu

Kejriwal vs Shah: A Clash Over Political Accountability in Leadership

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal targets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing the latter over the Constitution Amendment Bill while questioning political accountability, especially when handling criminals and false imprisonments. Shah counters, rejecting jail governance, sparking a debate on leadership ethics amidst political conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:41 IST
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Constitution Amendment Bill on Monday. Kejriwal provocatively questioned the legal repercussions for politicians who allow criminals into their parties, later elevating them to positions of power.

Continuing his criticism, Kejriwal, on the social platform 'X', raised concerns about the responsibility of leaders who dismiss criminal cases against party members, promoting them to ministerial roles. He questioned the accountability of leaders who falsely imprison their rivals, asking what punishment they should face.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah swiftly dismissed Kejriwal's insinuations, reaffirming his stance against the possibility of governance from jail. Citing past controversies, Shah highlighted the gravity of political responsibility and criticized opposition parties for what he sees as double standards in leadership ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

