Tanker Troubled Waters: Decoding the Baltic Sea Cable Cases

In a courtroom in Helsinki, proceedings intensify against the captain and two officers of an oil tanker accused of causing significant damage beneath the Baltic Sea. The defendants, facing allegations of severing crucial power and telecoms cables, point to technical mishaps as the cause.

The December 25 incident near the Baltic Sea sparked an urgent response from NATO allies, as it was among a series of suspicious outages since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors contend the Eagle S tanker intentionally dragged its heavy anchor along the seabed, severing significant cables crucial for Finland and Estonia.

The defense maintains that anchor issues stemmed from mechanical malfunctions and adverse weather conditions, not sabotage. As they challenge the court's jurisdiction, the trial unfolds against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and technical controversy.

