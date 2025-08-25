Left Menu

India Awaits Historic Indigenous Space Mission

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla discussed the monumental significance of India's upcoming indigenous space mission. After participating in NASA's Axiom 4 Mission, Shukla emphasized the pride India would feel as the fourth nation with such capabilities, upon sending an astronaut to space on homegrown technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:34 IST
India Awaits Historic Indigenous Space Mission
Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla highlighted the anticipated milestone for India when an astronaut, aboard an indigenous space capsule, will launch into orbit from Indian soil. His remarks came after he successfully participated in the Axiom 4 Mission to the International Space Station.

During a meeting with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Captain Shukla reflected on this turning point in Indian space exploration, emphasizing the significance of launching an Indian astronaut on Indian technology. This achievement would elevate India as the fourth nation possessing such advanced capabilities.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office praised Shukla's achievements via social media after his return. Following NASA's Axiom-4 mission, which launched from Florida, Shukla is the first Indian in 41 years to venture into space, making his homecoming a celebrated event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

