Revamping India's Tax Framework: New I-T Rules on the Horizon

The Income Tax Department is working diligently to introduce simplified I-T forms and new rules by December-end, to coincide with the new I-T Act's enforcement from April 1 next year, a senior tax official has reported.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member RN Parbat mentioned that the department plans to release a fresh FAQ set on the new Income Tax Act alongside SoPs and guidance notes as part of their compliance strategy.

Following President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which replaces the 1961 Act, the CBDT has been reworking tax forms and rules, aiming to enhance simplicity and taxpayer comprehension.

