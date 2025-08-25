Left Menu

Revamping India's Tax Framework: New I-T Rules on the Horizon

The Income Tax Department of India is finalizing simplified forms and new rules for the forthcoming Income Tax Act, 2025, set to replace the 1961 Act. This update aims to streamline processes, eliminate redundancies, and enhance taxpayer understanding. Notification of these changes is expected by December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:50 IST
Revamping India's Tax Framework: New I-T Rules on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department is working diligently to introduce simplified I-T forms and new rules by December-end, to coincide with the new I-T Act's enforcement from April 1 next year, a senior tax official has reported.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member RN Parbat mentioned that the department plans to release a fresh FAQ set on the new Income Tax Act alongside SoPs and guidance notes as part of their compliance strategy.

Following President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which replaces the 1961 Act, the CBDT has been reworking tax forms and rules, aiming to enhance simplicity and taxpayer comprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025