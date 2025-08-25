Left Menu

Rajiv Anand Appointed as IndusInd Bank's New MD & CEO Amidst Financial Turmoil

Rajiv Anand has taken over as the new MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank following the resignation of Sumant Kathpalia due to financial discrepancies. His appointment, for a term of three years, comes amidst efforts to manage accounting lapses in the bank's derivatives portfolio, impacting its net worth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank announced on Monday that Rajiv Anand has officially assumed the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The bank's board had approved Anand's appointment earlier in the month, with his term set to commence on August 25, according to a regulatory filing.

The decision follows the resignation of former MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia, who stepped down on April 29, taking moral responsibility for accounting irregularities in the bank's derivatives portfolio. The issue, leading to financial implications amounting to Rs 1,960 crore, prompted the Reserve Bank of India to instruct the bank's board to form an oversight committee.

Chairman Sunil Mehta expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Anand and the management team to steer the bank through its current challenges. The oversight panel, initially set to operate until July 28, 2025, had its tenure extended by a month to ensure continued supervision amid ongoing efforts to rectify financial setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025