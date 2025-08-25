Cotton Farmers Rally Against Duty Removal

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has expressed sharp criticism towards the Indian government's recent decision to remove the import duty on cotton, effective from August 19 through September. Farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait and Hannan Mollah, warned that this move would depress domestic cotton prices, deeply affecting local producers.

Hannan Mollah, vice president of the All India Kisan Sabha, reminded citizens that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged substantial support for the nation's farmers. However, the quick removal of the 11 percent duty contradicts prior commitments, he argued, as it arrives at a critical time when farmers have invested heavily in their crops with expectations of profitable prices.

As a response, SKM has planned protests in cotton-growing areas if the government does not rescind its decision. A series of public meetings are scheduled, urging the Prime Minister to reconsider and set a remunerative minimum support price based on the Swaminathan Commission formula.