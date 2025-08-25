Left Menu

Cotton Farmers Rally Against Duty Removal

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticized the Indian government for abolishing import duty on cotton, which could harm domestic farmers by lowering prices. This decision is believed to further strain farmers during harvest. SKM plans protests and public meetings in response to the government's actions, urging policy reversal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:04 IST
Cotton Farmers Rally Against Duty Removal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has expressed sharp criticism towards the Indian government's recent decision to remove the import duty on cotton, effective from August 19 through September. Farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait and Hannan Mollah, warned that this move would depress domestic cotton prices, deeply affecting local producers.

Hannan Mollah, vice president of the All India Kisan Sabha, reminded citizens that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged substantial support for the nation's farmers. However, the quick removal of the 11 percent duty contradicts prior commitments, he argued, as it arrives at a critical time when farmers have invested heavily in their crops with expectations of profitable prices.

As a response, SKM has planned protests in cotton-growing areas if the government does not rescind its decision. A series of public meetings are scheduled, urging the Prime Minister to reconsider and set a remunerative minimum support price based on the Swaminathan Commission formula.

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025