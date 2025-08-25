Panama's Economic Resurgence Post-Mine Closure

Panama's economy is projected to experience a 4.5% growth this year following the closure of the Cobre Panama copper mine in late 2023. The International Monetary Fund's executive board has indicated that the negative impact from the mine closure is diminishing.

Sectors outside of mining are demonstrating continuous growth, contributing to the country's economic recovery. The IMF has expressed optimism about the resilience of these sectors.

In addition, a spending reduction plan approved by Panama's cabinet could play a pivotal role in reaching the government's fiscal goals for 2025 if it is fully implemented. This strategic financial maneuvering is key to maintaining economic stability.

