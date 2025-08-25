Left Menu

Miraculous Delivery: Surgery During Pregnancy Saves Mother and Child

A pregnant woman successfully delivers her baby after undergoing a high-risk surgery to remove a basketball-sized ovarian tumor, showcasing the lifesaving potential of early diagnosis and coordinated medical care.

Pregnant woman delivers healthy baby after removing ovarian tumour. (Photo/Maxhospital) . Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old pregnant woman from Bhiwadi has successfully delivered a healthy child following a complex surgical procedure to excise a basketball-sized ovarian tumor, initially detected during her pregnancy's 14th week.

Under the care of specialists at a private hospital in Dwarka, the patient underwent a rare, high-risk operation after initial scans hinted at ovarian cancer. The diagnostic complexity arose from needing to protect both the mother and the unborn baby during treatment.

The surgery involved removing the tumor along with the affected ovary and fallopian tube, while doctors ensured the pregnancy was safeguarded. The pathology later identified the tumor as a non-spreading sarcoma confined to the ovary. The mother was discharged three days post-surgery and later delivered a healthy baby boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

