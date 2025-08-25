Delhi Lawyers Intensify Protest Amid Stalemate with Government

In a meeting held on Monday, representatives from the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations met with Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, to discuss their ongoing demands. Despite the discussions, no concrete results were achieved, leading the committee to continue their strike into Tuesday.

The committee's strike, involving lawyers from various District Bar Associations in Delhi, has been in effect since August 22. The protest is directed against a contentious notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor on August 13, 2025, which the committee argues defies a previous circular from the Union Home Ministry dated July 15, 2024.

Demonstrations unfolded outside numerous court premises, including Rouse Avenue Court, where Advocate Vijay Bishnoi and other bar leaders took to the streets, halting traffic on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. They contend that the notification negatively affects the public and warn of heightened protests should the notification remain.

Protests also took place outside Tis Hazari Court, Rohini Court, Karkardooma Court, and others. The protesters have issued an ultimatum, indicating they may escalate to gherao the Lieutenant Governor's residence if their demands are not addressed by Monday.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association and Additional Secretary General of the Coordination Committee, confirmed the continuation of the strike on Tuesday, with plans to stage protests at all court complexes. (ANI)