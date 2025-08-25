Left Menu

RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is hosting a key lecture series in Delhi as part of its centennial celebrations. The event will feature interactions with RSS leaders and prominent figures from various sectors, highlighting the organization's 100-year journey and future initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:13 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commemorate its centenary with a three-day lecture series in the national capital, marking a significant milestone in its history. The events will include engaging dialogues between RSS leaders and prominent societal figures, aimed at expanding the organization's reach and influence across various sectors.

According to RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, the highlight will be an interaction with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. Set to take place on August 26-28, the outreach event, titled '100 Years' Journey of RSS: New Horizons', will gather important personalities to discuss the organization's century-long history and future directions.

Prominent invitees include former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, diplomat Kanwal Sibal, the Dagar brothers, Olympian Abhinav Bindra, and cricket icon Kapil Dev. The event will also see participation from political figures across the spectrum and will include representatives from international embassies, reflecting RSS's broad engagement strategy as it enters its 100th year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

