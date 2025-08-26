Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Ganpati Travel with Record Special Trains

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Ganpati Special train from Mumbai, ensuring heavy travel support for Konkan region during Ganesh Chaturthi. With 367 trains and 550 buses, backed by PM Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, this service marks the highest-ever train trips for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:18 IST
Maharashtra CM flags off Ganpati Special train to Sawantwadi from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Ganpati Special train service from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sawantwadi in Konkan on Monday. The initiative, featuring 367 special trains and 550 buses, is set to facilitate smooth travel for residents returning to their hometowns for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Fadnavis acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in expanding the travel options. Speaking at the event, he emphasized that this year, thanks to these efforts, 367 special trains will operate in the Konkan region. The BJP has sponsored numerous trains, and an additional 550 buses are arranged specifically for this purpose.

The initiative marks a record-setting year with Indian Railways announcing 380 special train trips for 2025, ensuring a seamless travel experience for devotees during the festive season. In 2023, 305 trips were made, escalating to 358 in 2024. Central Railway will conduct the majority with 296 services, while Western Railway, Konkan Railway, and South Western Railway manage 56, 6, and 22 trips respectively.

