Justice Sought in Tragic Dowry Case: Father Demands Action

In the wake of the tragic death of Nikki Bhati in a dowry-related incident in Greater Noida, her father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, has fervently demanded justice and severe action against his daughter's in-laws. Alleging persistent harassment over financial demands, Payla claims the continuous pressure significantly impeded Bhati's efforts to run a beauty parlour.

Speaking to ANI, Payla expressed satisfaction with the administrative handling of the situation thus far, but called for further judicial measures. He strongly urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement 'bulldozer action' against the accused family's residence, a site of alleged abuse against his daughter. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma also assured Payla of pursuing justice, while Payla lamented the loss of his daughter, advocating for stringent actions against those responsible.

The Uttar Pradesh police have successfully arrested the four accused parties involved in this case, including the husband, Vipin Bhati, who faces charges of murder and repeated violence. Preliminary investigations revealed Vipin Bhati allegedly set his wife on fire, leading to her tragic death. Despite the accusations, Bhati maintains his innocence as the police proceed with a rigorous investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)