Left Menu

Justice Sought in Tragic Dowry Case: Father Demands Action

In Greater Noida, Nikki Bhati's father implores authorities for justice following his daughter's dowry-related death. Her in-laws allegedly harassed her for money, hindering her business. Authorities arrested four accused, including her husband. The father seeks strict action, urging the Chief Minister for decisive measures. Police continue investigations amidst public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:24 IST
Justice Sought in Tragic Dowry Case: Father Demands Action
Deceased Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Payla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the tragic death of Nikki Bhati in a dowry-related incident in Greater Noida, her father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, has fervently demanded justice and severe action against his daughter's in-laws. Alleging persistent harassment over financial demands, Payla claims the continuous pressure significantly impeded Bhati's efforts to run a beauty parlour.

Speaking to ANI, Payla expressed satisfaction with the administrative handling of the situation thus far, but called for further judicial measures. He strongly urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement 'bulldozer action' against the accused family's residence, a site of alleged abuse against his daughter. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma also assured Payla of pursuing justice, while Payla lamented the loss of his daughter, advocating for stringent actions against those responsible.

The Uttar Pradesh police have successfully arrested the four accused parties involved in this case, including the husband, Vipin Bhati, who faces charges of murder and repeated violence. Preliminary investigations revealed Vipin Bhati allegedly set his wife on fire, leading to her tragic death. Despite the accusations, Bhati maintains his innocence as the police proceed with a rigorous investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
2
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global
3
Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong Makes Historic Grand Slam Debut for Hong Kong

 Global
4
Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

Unexpected Game Delay: Hide and Seek at the U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025