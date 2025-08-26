Left Menu

U.S. and South Korea Forge $350 Billion Financial Package Agreement

The U.S. and South Korea have agreed on a non-binding $350 billion financial package as part of their July trade deal. The funds will bolster strategic industries such as energy, critical minerals, and advanced technologies. South Korea will form a working-level team for detailed implementation discussions.

The U.S. and South Korea have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relations by agreeing to a non-binding $350 billion financial package, as revealed by South Korea's presidential policy adviser, Kim Yong-beom.

The package, initially discussed in their July trade deal, aims to strengthen strategic industries, including energy, critical minerals, and advanced technology fields like AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

South Korean financial authorities, primarily the Ministry of Finance, will establish a dedicated working-level team to hammer out the details of future implementation, marking a significant stride towards deeper economic integration.

