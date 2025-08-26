Left Menu

Trump’s Unprecedented Moves Shake US Financial Stability

President Trump’s dismissal of a Federal Reserve governor led to declines in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. The move shook confidence in Fed independence and stoked uncertainty about monetary policy. Asian markets followed Wall Street's downturn, while Trump renewed tariff threats, contributing to global market jitters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:01 IST
On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar and longer-dated Treasury securities slid following an unprecedented political maneuver by President Donald Trump, who announced the firing of a Federal Reserve governor. The move has raised concerns about the independence of the Fed and led to investor uncertainty about U.S. financial assets.

The euro rose against the dollar as Trump removed Lisa Cook from the Fed's board, citing allegations related to mortgage loan improprieties. This development compounded uncertainty over the federal funds rate and exacerbated Wall Street declines, mirrored by Asian markets, as Trump also renewed his trade tariff threats.

The dollar index retreated slightly, while Treasury yields saw mixed movements. Trump's decisions, including earlier dismissals and threats towards key officials, have implications for future Federal Open Market Committee decisions, adding complexity to Fed policy predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

