India Stands Firm Against U.S. Agricultural Imports for Farmers' Welfare

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted India's unwavering stance against importing agricultural products from the United States. This decision comes despite recent tariff increases by the U.S., as India's priority remains the protection of the nation's farmers and agricultural sector. Speaking at the convocation of the Indian Institute of Science, Education, and Research (IISER), Chouhan highlighted the nation's economic aspirations to become the third-largest global economy by 2047.

Chouhan emphasized that India's decisions are made in the national interest and that no agreement will jeopardize the country's agricultural community. He responded to U.S. pressures by stating, "Bharat decided in national interest first. No agreement will be against the country's interest. We won't compromise with the interest of farmers, fishermen and people of other farming sectors." The minister further echoed Prime Minister Modi's appeal for the 144 crore citizens to support domestic products as a countermeasure to U.S. expectations of opening Indian markets to their subsidized and genetically modified crops.

In urging scientific advancements, Chouhan called on new researchers to innovate tools for assessing the quality of agricultural inputs like pesticides and fertilizers. He revealed that while 30,000 bio-stimulant products are marketed in India, only 642 have proven effective, stressing the need for evidence-based practices. Finally, he celebrated India's ancient scientific heritage and ongoing efforts towards societal betterment through campaigns against drugs, for gender equality, and promoting organic farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)