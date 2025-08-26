Punjab CM Alleges Political Motive Behind AAP Leader Raid Amid Modi Degree Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday suggested that the raid on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj was strategically orchestrated to shift public focus from the ongoing scrutiny over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic credentials. Mann took to social media platform X to express his concerns about the timing of the enforcement action.

The Chief Minister drew parallels with former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's case, alleging a pattern of false accusations against AAP members to undermine the party. Mann pointed out that Jain was imprisoned for three years before being cleared, highlighting a perceived trend of politically motivated legal actions against AAP leaders.

Meanwhile, Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, echoed Mann's sentiments. In a statement, she reiterated that the raids were primarily conducted to distract from nationwide questions about the validity of Prime Minister Modi's educational qualifications. She emphasized that previous cases against AAP, such as those involving Bhardwaj and Jain, were unsubstantial.

(With inputs from agencies.)