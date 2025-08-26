Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: ED Raids AAP Leader Amid Political Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate's raids on AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj sparked political allegations, with Congress accusing BJP of using central agencies for political gains. The raids relate to a money laundering probe tied to irregularities in Delhi hospital projects. AAP leaders dismiss the actions as diversionary tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:56 IST
Controversy Deepens: ED Raids AAP Leader Amid Political Allegations
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, triggering a political storm. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the ED to threaten political opponents and gain an edge.

Dikshit criticized the BJP's tactics, claiming they leverage anti-corruption cases by assigning them to the ED rather than the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He suggested the raids aimed more at intimidation than rooting out corruption, adding that the BJP withdraws cases when they serve no political purpose.

The ED's searches targeted Bhardwaj's residence and 12 other locations around Delhi-NCR, connected to a money laundering probe in hospital projects. Allegations include manipulated contracts and misuse of funds, delaying key health infrastructure. Despite the raids, AAP leaders dismissed them as baseless distractions from controversies involving Prime Minister Modi's educational qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025