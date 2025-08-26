Controversy Deepens: ED Raids AAP Leader Amid Political Allegations
The Enforcement Directorate's raids on AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj sparked political allegations, with Congress accusing BJP of using central agencies for political gains. The raids relate to a money laundering probe tied to irregularities in Delhi hospital projects. AAP leaders dismiss the actions as diversionary tactics.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, triggering a political storm. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the ED to threaten political opponents and gain an edge.
Dikshit criticized the BJP's tactics, claiming they leverage anti-corruption cases by assigning them to the ED rather than the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He suggested the raids aimed more at intimidation than rooting out corruption, adding that the BJP withdraws cases when they serve no political purpose.
The ED's searches targeted Bhardwaj's residence and 12 other locations around Delhi-NCR, connected to a money laundering probe in hospital projects. Allegations include manipulated contracts and misuse of funds, delaying key health infrastructure. Despite the raids, AAP leaders dismissed them as baseless distractions from controversies involving Prime Minister Modi's educational qualifications.
