India Powers Ahead: PM Modi Unveils Landmark EV Export Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new hybrid electric vehicle battery plant in Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone in India's 'Make in India' initiative. India will export electric vehicles to 100 countries, underscoring the country's manufacturing prowess and strengthening ties with Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:16 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event boosting India's manufacturing capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility dedicated to hybrid electric vehicles in Ahmedabad. The move is deemed a critical advancement for the 'Make in India' initiative.

The facility will enable India to export domestically manufactured electric vehicles to 100 countries, as highlighted by PM Modi during the inauguration. This expansion, he said, reflects the potent blend of India's robust democracy, demographic advantages, and a skilled workforce.

The event marked a pivotal moment in Indo-Japanese relations, with companies like Maruti Suzuki playing a pivotal role in showcasing India's manufacturing strengths. Electric vehicles with the 'Made in India' label will soon be seen on roads worldwide, said Modi, encapsulating India's global confidence and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

