Kerala Launches 'Water is Life' Campaign Amid Rising Amoeba Threat

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged local authorities to enhance preventive measures against amoebic meningoencephalitis. The state introduces the 'Water is Life' campaign to combat water-borne diseases, involving chlorination of wells and cleaning of water tanks. The initiative targets schools and households to prevent infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:28 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to a surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to local self-government authorities to intensify preventive actions. The state has reported 18 active cases across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram, contributing to a total of 41 cases this year.

The government has unveiled the 'Water is Life' initiative aimed at staving off water-borne diseases. This campaign, spearheaded by the Haritha Keralam Mission, enlists various departments including Health, Local Self-Government, and General Education. On August 30 and 31, efforts will focus on chlorinating all wells and cleansing water tanks in both domestic and institutional settings to curb infections like amoebic encephalitis.

Research indicates that this harmful amoeba thrives in wells and unmaintained water storage facilities, as well as in contaminated natural water bodies. The campaign aligns with the Waste-Free New Kerala initiative, which seeks to establish the state as India's cleanest. Chief Minister Vijayan emphasizes the necessity for proactive governance to ensure meticulous planning and widespread implementation of the campaign activities.

