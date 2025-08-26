Kerala Launches 'Water is Life' Campaign Amid Rising Amoeba Threat

In response to a surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to local self-government authorities to intensify preventive actions. The state has reported 18 active cases across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram, contributing to a total of 41 cases this year.

The government has unveiled the 'Water is Life' initiative aimed at staving off water-borne diseases. This campaign, spearheaded by the Haritha Keralam Mission, enlists various departments including Health, Local Self-Government, and General Education. On August 30 and 31, efforts will focus on chlorinating all wells and cleansing water tanks in both domestic and institutional settings to curb infections like amoebic encephalitis.

Research indicates that this harmful amoeba thrives in wells and unmaintained water storage facilities, as well as in contaminated natural water bodies. The campaign aligns with the Waste-Free New Kerala initiative, which seeks to establish the state as India's cleanest. Chief Minister Vijayan emphasizes the necessity for proactive governance to ensure meticulous planning and widespread implementation of the campaign activities.