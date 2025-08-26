Empowering Bihar's Specially Abled: A New Entrepreneurial Initiative
The Bihar government launches 'Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana' to support entrepreneurship among specially abled persons with Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans and another Rs 5 lakh as a subsidy. The initiative, aligned with the upcoming assembly polls, aims to aid 100 individuals initially.
The Bihar government has unveiled an initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship among specially abled individuals. The 'Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana' offers financial assistance, including Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans and a Rs 5 lakh subsidy.
Approved by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, the scheme reflects a strategic move ahead of upcoming assembly polls. The Social Welfare Department, led by Secretary Bandana Preyashi, emphasized the program's goal to enhance business opportunities for specially abled people.
This initiative is part of the existing 'Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojana,' with plans to support 100 beneficiaries initially. Future expansion will depend on the volume of applications, ensuring broader accessibility and impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
