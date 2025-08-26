Left Menu

Maharashtra Initiates Areca Nut Research Center for Agricultural Advancement

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane instructed officials to expedite a proposed areca nut research center in Diveagar, Raigad. This center aims to provide farmers with superior saplings and focus on enhancing high-yielding varieties. It also seeks to boost employment, tourism, and regional economic growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has directed department officials to accelerate the establishment of an areca nut research center in Diveagar, Raigad district.

During a review meeting at the state secretariat, Bharane emphasized the center's importance in providing farmers with high-quality saplings and research on high-yielding areca nut varieties.

The project, aiming to support local agriculture and tourism, will also focus on intercropping, employment generation, and regional planning, with swift progression encouraged in tender processes and construction activities.

