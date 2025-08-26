Left Menu

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Debates Compensation for Virus-Damaged Paddy Crops

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha discussed the widespread damage to paddy crops caused by the SRBSDV virus. Legislators urged the state to compensate affected farmers and demanded more proactive measures. The Agriculture Minister advocated direct seeding methods to mitigate future losses, while awareness efforts were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:48 IST
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Debates Compensation for Virus-Damaged Paddy Crops
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha, on Tuesday, engaged in a comprehensive discussion about extensive damage to paddy crops due to the SRBSDV virus, affecting regions like Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Ambala, and Yamunanagar. Lawmakers underscored the need for government support to compensate farmers grappling with significant crop losses.

Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala expressed concerns about the distress faced by farmers, highlighting that the Agriculture Minister acknowledged crop damage across multiple districts. He emphasized compensation for those experiencing 50 to 70 percent losses and advocated for a dedicated committee to monitor crop diseases in Haryana, noting that the Union Agriculture Ministry had surveyed the issue.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana responded by recommending the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method, which helped crops remain largely unaffected. He explained the virus's damaging effects, stunting plant growth, and confirmed that scientists at CCS Haryana Agricultural University identified the virus. Meanwhile, outreach and awareness campaigns aimed at educating farmers were conducted extensively.

Despite these efforts, Minister Rana clarified compensation limitations due to central guidelines, specifying no aid for crops sown before June 15. MLA Arjun Chautala questioned the effectiveness and cost of awareness initiatives, seeking data on district-wise crop damage.

Congress MLA Ashok Nagar called for a fresh survey to ensure adequate compensation. The debate concluded with the government affirming that Hisar Agricultural University, in collaboration with central authorities, is actively preparing reports to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Heartening to see nationalists stand up': Assam minister Hazarika backs protest against Syeda Hameed

'Heartening to see nationalists stand up': Assam minister Hazarika backs pro...

 India
2
Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation

Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabadd...

 India
3
UPDATE 3-Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including Lockheed Martin

UPDATE 3-Trump administration mulls taking stakes in defense firms including...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025