Haryana Vidhan Sabha Debates Compensation for Virus-Damaged Paddy Crops

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha, on Tuesday, engaged in a comprehensive discussion about extensive damage to paddy crops due to the SRBSDV virus, affecting regions like Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Ambala, and Yamunanagar. Lawmakers underscored the need for government support to compensate farmers grappling with significant crop losses.

Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala expressed concerns about the distress faced by farmers, highlighting that the Agriculture Minister acknowledged crop damage across multiple districts. He emphasized compensation for those experiencing 50 to 70 percent losses and advocated for a dedicated committee to monitor crop diseases in Haryana, noting that the Union Agriculture Ministry had surveyed the issue.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana responded by recommending the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method, which helped crops remain largely unaffected. He explained the virus's damaging effects, stunting plant growth, and confirmed that scientists at CCS Haryana Agricultural University identified the virus. Meanwhile, outreach and awareness campaigns aimed at educating farmers were conducted extensively.

Despite these efforts, Minister Rana clarified compensation limitations due to central guidelines, specifying no aid for crops sown before June 15. MLA Arjun Chautala questioned the effectiveness and cost of awareness initiatives, seeking data on district-wise crop damage.

Congress MLA Ashok Nagar called for a fresh survey to ensure adequate compensation. The debate concluded with the government affirming that Hisar Agricultural University, in collaboration with central authorities, is actively preparing reports to assess the situation.

