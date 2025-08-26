Political Storm Intensifies During Himachal Assembly's Monsoon Session

The simmering political tensions in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly boiled over on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session. A verbal sparring match between Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and the Opposition, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, resulted in a brief adjournment of the House, highlighting the Assembly's volatile atmosphere.

Minister Negi emphasized his constitutional right to speak during the session but accused the opposition of boycotting him to suppress uncomfortable truths. He pointed out the smooth proceedings in the absence of Thakur, insinuating a deliberate disruption upon Thakur's presence in the House.

Countering Negi's accusations, Thakur argued that the Opposition was not bound to entertain Negi's statements and accused him of contravening decorum. Thakur retaliated, calling the current administration a 'bad omen' for its inability to manage state disasters, thereby increasing the impasse between government and opposition officials.

