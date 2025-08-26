Left Menu

Political Storm Intensifies During Himachal Assembly's Monsoon Session

Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and the Opposition led by Jairam Thakur, culminating in an adjournment. Disputes over speaking rights and governance competence intensified partisan tensions, obstructing legislative progress as the monsoon session progressed amid acrimonious debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The simmering political tensions in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly boiled over on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session. A verbal sparring match between Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and the Opposition, spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, resulted in a brief adjournment of the House, highlighting the Assembly's volatile atmosphere.

Minister Negi emphasized his constitutional right to speak during the session but accused the opposition of boycotting him to suppress uncomfortable truths. He pointed out the smooth proceedings in the absence of Thakur, insinuating a deliberate disruption upon Thakur's presence in the House.

Countering Negi's accusations, Thakur argued that the Opposition was not bound to entertain Negi's statements and accused him of contravening decorum. Thakur retaliated, calling the current administration a 'bad omen' for its inability to manage state disasters, thereby increasing the impasse between government and opposition officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

