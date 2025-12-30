Debate Intensifies Over Government's Lateral Entry Recruitment

The central government is actively engaging with various ministries and departments to assess and discuss the implications of lateral entry recruitment, announced a top government official. This recruitment strategy, which commenced in 2018, aims to integrate individuals from the private sector into government roles, utilizing their specialized knowledge and expertise.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary Rachna Shah revealed that nearly 60 officers have been recruited through lateral entry, with 38 to 40 still serving across various ministries and departments. Shah emphasized the ongoing consultations with stakeholder ministries to evaluate the initiative's impact and any required adjustments to the recruitment process.

However, the initiative has faced criticism from opposition parties, particularly regarding the absence of reservation provisions for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The controversy heightened after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) canceled an advertisement for filling governmental posts, triggering political debates and calls for potential modifications to the scheme.