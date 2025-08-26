Outrage Over Dowry Murders: Arrests in Noida and Pakrhi Cases

Police have arrested key suspects in two heartbreaking dowry murder cases, which have sent shockwaves across India. One case involves Rinchu Singh, allegedly murdered on August 17 in Pakrhi village after demands for dowry were not met.

The other involves the grim killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21, fueling public outrage.

Authorities have detained numerous family members from both cases, including husbands and in-laws. The National Commission for Women has called for a swift investigation and protection for the victims' families and witnesses.

