Left Menu

Outrage Over Dowry Murders: Arrests in Noida and Pakrhi Cases

Authorities have arrested the accused in two separate dowry murder cases which have sparked national outrage in India. In Greater Noida, Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze, while in Pakrhi village, Rinchu Singh was reportedly killed over dowry demands. Police have detained several family members connected to both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:53 IST
Outrage Over Dowry Murders: Arrests in Noida and Pakrhi Cases
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested key suspects in two heartbreaking dowry murder cases, which have sent shockwaves across India. One case involves Rinchu Singh, allegedly murdered on August 17 in Pakrhi village after demands for dowry were not met.

The other involves the grim killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21, fueling public outrage.

Authorities have detained numerous family members from both cases, including husbands and in-laws. The National Commission for Women has called for a swift investigation and protection for the victims' families and witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Speaker rules

Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Sp...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, Chilean official says

UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, C...

 Global
3
Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

 India
4
Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it claimed was a Hamas surveillance camera, reports AP.

Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it clai...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025