Governor Celebrates Assam's Heroes with Pioneering Welfare Initiatives

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, participated in the 'Rishta Sainik Se' event, organized by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Tuesday. The event aimed to address the concerns and uplift the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families across the state. The official statement stated that the former soldiers and Veer Naris were briefed on various welfare schemes available at the Central and State Government levels.

While addressing the audience, Governor Acharya paid tribute to the martyrs, emphasizing that 'Rishta Sainik Se' was not merely a gathering, but a symbol of national respect, gratitude, and duty towards those who protect the country. He continued, highlighting India's proud history of soldiers selflessly defending the nation in times of crisis, and maintaining vigilance both at the borders and during internal challenges.

Governor Acharya also showcased several first-of-its-kind initiatives by the Assam Government, including a two percent job reservation for ex-servicemen in Group-A positions. Additional welfare efforts were introduced, such as employment opportunities for martyrs' families, significant tax exemptions, and increased ex-gratia payments for war martyrs. He stressed the importance of discipline and patriotism as ideals for the youth, further evidencing this through the 'Rashtriya Kritagyata evam Jagrookta Yojana', which is engaging youth in schools and colleges to impart the values upheld by soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)