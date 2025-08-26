Gujarat CM's Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes: A Call for Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has warmly extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing that the removal of obstacles by Lord Ganesha would lead to progress and prosperity statewide and nationally.

In a statement, the Chief Minister urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices by installing environmentally safe Ganesha idols, emphasizing the importance of aligning religious festivities with environmental conservation.

The festival, commemorating Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, wisdom, and the remover of obstacles, is marked by vibrant celebrations across India, notably in Mumbai, where thousands gather to partake in joyous community activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)