Left Menu

Gujarat CM's Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes: A Call for Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, emphasizing eco-friendly practices. He wishes for progress and prosperity during the festival, known for celebrating new beginnings and wisdom. The event sees extensive celebrations, especially in Maharashtra with vibrant community activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:11 IST
Gujarat CM's Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes: A Call for Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has warmly extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing that the removal of obstacles by Lord Ganesha would lead to progress and prosperity statewide and nationally.

In a statement, the Chief Minister urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices by installing environmentally safe Ganesha idols, emphasizing the importance of aligning religious festivities with environmental conservation.

The festival, commemorating Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, wisdom, and the remover of obstacles, is marked by vibrant celebrations across India, notably in Mumbai, where thousands gather to partake in joyous community activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
2
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
3
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global
4
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025