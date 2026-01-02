Chidambaram Chariot Festival: Tradition Meets Devotion
The Chidambaram Srinatharajar Temple in Tamil Nadu hosted its annual chariot festival, where thousands celebrated the cosmic dancer Natarajamurthy. The event, rich in cultural rituals, faced a backdrop of tension from a separate incident during the Karthigai Deepam festival in Thiruparankundram involving right-wing activists and police.
- Country:
- India
Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) - The Chidambaram Srinatharajar Temple was alive with fervor on Friday as it celebrated its annual chariot festival. Thousands of devotees gathered to pull the sacred chariots, marking an important cultural event in the district.
The festival coincided with the Margazhi Aruthra Darshan Utsavam, honoring Natarajamurthy as the cosmic dancer. Deities such as Chitsabai, Sivakamasundari Ambal, and others were adorned in separate chariots. The procession commenced at 8 AM, with devotees chanting hymns and participating in ritual street cleansings.
Amid the festivities, unrest brewed at the Karthigai Deepam festival in Thiruparankundram. Right-wing activists and police clashed due to a failure in lighting a sacred lamp, despite court orders. The site, known for its religious harmony, includes the ancient Subramaniya Swamy Temple, among others.
ALSO READ
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions
Tamil Nadu Secures Record Investments, Boosts Job Creation
Global Unrest Highlights New Year Celebrations Turned Tragic
Tamil Nadu Leads with AI in Wildlife Protection and Climate Solutions
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles