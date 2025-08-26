Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has emerged as a key figure in the Congress party, credited with a landmark victory in the 2023 assembly elections. Within just 19 months, Reddy's leadership has garnered national attention, particularly for initiatives like the caste census, which the central leadership has highlighted as exemplary.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to praise Telangana's caste survey, describing it as a "historic step" towards inclusive governance. The survey, suggesting 42% reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), underscores the state's data-driven approach to social justice—coined as "Social Justice 2.0" by Gandhi.

The 42% OBC reservation in education, employment, and local bodies, enacted via bills passed in March, bolsters Congress's OBC-centric strategy ahead of upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the caste census has found its place in the national population census, marking a significant win for Congress.

Moreover, Telangana's progressive stance on gig workers' welfare has received accolades from Gandhi. During consultative sessions, Reddy reassured Gandhi of Telangana's commitment to fulfilling Congress's pledges. Emphasizing their allegiance to social justice ideals, Reddy affirmed his administration's role as "soldiers of Rahul Gandhi."

As assembly polls approach, the Congress leadership has placed considerable trust in the young and dynamic Reddy. His steadfast approach to regional issues and his tireless advocacy have been instrumental in Congress's resurgence in Telangana, especially as the state had been a strategic yet elusive target for the party in recent years.

After a decade out of power in Telangana, the state becomes crucial for Congress, given its historic origins and the growing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region. With Reddy's strategic leadership and assertive campaigning, Congress has reclaimed its position, as the party's achievements in Telangana serve as a rallying point in other forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)