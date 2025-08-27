Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. Doubles Tariffs on Indian Goods

On Wednesday, the United States initiated a significant increase in tariffs on goods imported from India, raising them to 50%. This escalation marks a new chapter in trade tensions between the two largest democracies.

The tariffs, initially set at 25% due to India's purchase of Russian oil, now impact goods such as garments, jewelry, and chemicals, threatening thousands of small exporters.

Efforts to avert this outcome failed after five rounds of negotiations, with officials from both nations attributing the breakdown to political misjudgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)