Left Menu

Turkey Reduces Sunflower Oil Tariffs to Boost Imports

Turkey has lowered the import tariff on raw sunflower oil from 36% to 30% and extended the period for reduced tariff on sunflower seed imports. This change, effective from October, aims to encourage more imports of these products, according to a recent government decree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:00 IST
Turkey Reduces Sunflower Oil Tariffs to Boost Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a strategic move to stimulate the import of sunflower oil and seeds, Turkey has announced a reduction in tariffs on these products. The Turkish government declared that the tariff for raw sunflower oil imports will drop from 36% to 30%.

This initiative, as detailed in a decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday, is part of a broader effort to ease import procedures. The decree also extends the timeline for reduced tariff imports of sunflower seeds.

The new tariff regulations are set to come into effect from October, signaling Turkey's commitment to enhancing its agriculture-based imports and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025