Turkey Reduces Sunflower Oil Tariffs to Boost Imports

In a strategic move to stimulate the import of sunflower oil and seeds, Turkey has announced a reduction in tariffs on these products. The Turkish government declared that the tariff for raw sunflower oil imports will drop from 36% to 30%.

This initiative, as detailed in a decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday, is part of a broader effort to ease import procedures. The decree also extends the timeline for reduced tariff imports of sunflower seeds.

The new tariff regulations are set to come into effect from October, signaling Turkey's commitment to enhancing its agriculture-based imports and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)