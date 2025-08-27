Left Menu

Devotees Stranded as Landslide and Rains Paralyze Vaishno Devi Route

Landslides triggered by heavy rain stranded Vaishno Devi devotees in Jammu and Kashmir. Train services were halted, leaving worshippers unable to return home. Thirty people died, and communication remains disrupted. The situation is monitored by local authorities and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is in touch with the Union Home Minister.

Visual from the landslide spot near near Vaishno Devi shrine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Landslides prompted by torrential rains have left numerous devotees of the Vaishno Devi shrine stranded in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. As train services come to a halt, concerns rise among worshippers eager to return home. Rajkumari Devi from Bihar is one such devotee, expressing her fear and desire to leave the affected area.

Another devotee from Champaran, Bihar, echoes the frustration, highlighting the shutdown of railway services and the anxiety following a major mishap post their 'Darshan'. Senior Superintendent of Police, Paramvir Singh, reported that thirty people tragically perished due to the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The geological disturbance occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple. The calamity, exacerbated by continued rainfall, has suspended rail service between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori due to soil erosion and flash floods. Officials confirm that eighteen trains have been canceled.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah disclosed that the region is grappling with severe communication challenges. Limited data service prevails, and air travel disruptions have added to the woes. Speaking with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Abdullah assured that efforts are underway to restore connectivity and monitor the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

