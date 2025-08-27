Left Menu

ASHA Workers in Kerala: Persistent Advocacy for Fair Compensation Gains Ground

ASHA workers in Kerala, protesting for over 200 days demanding better compensation, welcome a state panel's recommendation for increased honorarium and retirement benefits. Continued advocacy underscores expectations for implementation amidst ongoing national incentive revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:54 IST
ASHA Workers in Kerala: Persistent Advocacy for Fair Compensation Gains Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, ASHA workers have been protesting for more than 200 days to demand increased honorarium and post-retirement benefits. This week, they cautiously welcomed the recommendations from a state-appointed panel suggesting a Rs 3,000 hike in honorarium and a Rs 1 lakh post-retirement benefit.

M A Bindu, general secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), expressed that the recommendations validated their demands. However, she emphasized that the protest would continue until the government officially decides to implement them. The activist group argues that the cost of living in Kerala necessitates the proposed changes.

The Central Government has also played a part by increasing the monthly incentives for ASHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, following a recent Mission Steering Group meeting. Yet, state-specific demands for a higher honorarium and substantial retirement benefits remain under negotiation as protests continue outside the Secretariat since February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025