ASHA Workers in Kerala: Persistent Advocacy for Fair Compensation Gains Ground
ASHA workers in Kerala, protesting for over 200 days demanding better compensation, welcome a state panel's recommendation for increased honorarium and retirement benefits. Continued advocacy underscores expectations for implementation amidst ongoing national incentive revisions.
- Country:
- India
In Kerala, ASHA workers have been protesting for more than 200 days to demand increased honorarium and post-retirement benefits. This week, they cautiously welcomed the recommendations from a state-appointed panel suggesting a Rs 3,000 hike in honorarium and a Rs 1 lakh post-retirement benefit.
M A Bindu, general secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), expressed that the recommendations validated their demands. However, she emphasized that the protest would continue until the government officially decides to implement them. The activist group argues that the cost of living in Kerala necessitates the proposed changes.
The Central Government has also played a part by increasing the monthly incentives for ASHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, following a recent Mission Steering Group meeting. Yet, state-specific demands for a higher honorarium and substantial retirement benefits remain under negotiation as protests continue outside the Secretariat since February 10.
