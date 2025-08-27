Left Menu

Tazapay: Pioneering the Future of Global Cross-Border Payments

Tazapay, a cross-border payments platform, has completed its Series B funding with support from notable investors. The company aims to enhance its licensing globally and strengthen its infrastructure for seamless global payment solutions, bridging traditional finance with digital currencies in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:35 IST
Tazapay, a prominent player in global cross-border payments infrastructure, announced the closure of its Series B funding round. Lead investment came from Peak XV Partners, with contributions from Ripple and Circle Ventures. The platform processes over $10 billion in payments annually, boasting a 300% year-over-year growth rate.

With new funding, Tazapay plans to accelerate its licensing strategy across key markets such as the UAE, US, Hong Kong, and Australia. Its robust product portfolio, including stablecoin settlements and alternative payment methods, aims to connect traditional finance with digital currencies efficiently.

The company aligns with Ripple and Circle to enhance digital currency integration, particularly in emerging markets. Tazapay's commitment to compliance and security positions it as a leader poised to redefine cross-border payments with seamless, future-ready solutions.

