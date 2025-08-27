Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Highway Closure Strands Hundreds, Sparks Demands for Quick Resolution

Heavy rain has led to the closure of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, stranding cargo vehicles and causing spoilage of goods. Indian Meteorological Department issued alerts amid rising water levels and landslide concerns. Drivers urge rapid reopening, while efforts to restore the route are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:16 IST
Monsoon Fury: Highway Closure Strands Hundreds, Sparks Demands for Quick Resolution
Chandigarh-Manali National Highway closed for last 3 days; hundreds of cargo vehicles stranded. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless monsoon has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, with the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway closed from Pandoh to Aut due to heavy rains. Hundreds of cargo vehicles remain stranded, causing goods and produce to spoil. Frustrated drivers are urging local authorities to expedite the reopening of the route.

Gurvinder Singh, a driver hailing from Amritsar, expressed frustration at the lack of administrative response and the deteriorating road conditions. As drivers like Singh face financial losses from perishable goods, the toll tax continues to burden them amid the chaos.

Bablu Thakur, another stranded driver, highlighted the dire conditions with swollen rivers and impassable roads. With no official support for food and shelter, drivers rely on the kindness of local dhabas and community organizations for sustenance.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, raising concerns about continued heavy rainfall. Although skies briefly cleared in parts of Mandi and Kullu, landslide-prone roads keep authorities vigilant. Restoration efforts are underway as the main and alternate routes between Mandi and Kullu remain blocked.

With further alerts in place, including Yellow and Orange levels for the coming days, regions like Shimla, Solan, and others face potential challenges. As repair and safety efforts persist, officials prioritize reopening the crucial highway while managing weather-related risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

Tragedy on the Trek: Vaishno Devi Landslide Sparks Criticism

 India
2
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

 Global
3
Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Cabinet approves India's bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games.

 Global
4
Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Offers New Hope for Stem Cell Transplants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025