Monsoon Fury: Highway Closure Strands Hundreds, Sparks Demands for Quick Resolution

The relentless monsoon has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, with the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway closed from Pandoh to Aut due to heavy rains. Hundreds of cargo vehicles remain stranded, causing goods and produce to spoil. Frustrated drivers are urging local authorities to expedite the reopening of the route.

Gurvinder Singh, a driver hailing from Amritsar, expressed frustration at the lack of administrative response and the deteriorating road conditions. As drivers like Singh face financial losses from perishable goods, the toll tax continues to burden them amid the chaos.

Bablu Thakur, another stranded driver, highlighted the dire conditions with swollen rivers and impassable roads. With no official support for food and shelter, drivers rely on the kindness of local dhabas and community organizations for sustenance.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, raising concerns about continued heavy rainfall. Although skies briefly cleared in parts of Mandi and Kullu, landslide-prone roads keep authorities vigilant. Restoration efforts are underway as the main and alternate routes between Mandi and Kullu remain blocked.

With further alerts in place, including Yellow and Orange levels for the coming days, regions like Shimla, Solan, and others face potential challenges. As repair and safety efforts persist, officials prioritize reopening the crucial highway while managing weather-related risks.

