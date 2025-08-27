Left Menu

Kerala's GST Concerns: CM Vijayan Calls for Immediate PM Intervention

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the potential revenue losses for states due to proposed GST rate revisions. Vijayan emphasized the need for compensation to support welfare initiatives and highlighted the limitations on states' revenue capabilities and borrowing capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:32 IST
Kerala's GST Concerns: CM Vijayan Calls for Immediate PM Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent action on addressing the revenue shortfall that states might face if the Centre revises the GST rate structure.

Vijayan has emphasized that the proposed changes could severely impact state finances, and underscored the importance of compensating for potential revenue losses to maintain critical welfare programs. He pointed out that the division of GST revenue has already disadvantaged states like Kerala.

In his appeal, Vijayan stressed that the prime minister's intervention is necessary as discussions are underway within the State Finance Ministers' Committee, with an upcoming GST Council meeting expected to address these concerns. Balagopal, the state Finance Minister, has already warned of significant revenue shortfalls if the reforms proceed unmitigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

 India
2
Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at Azad Maidan on Aug 29, says official.

Mumbai Police allow Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to stage protest at...

 India
3
Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center Stage

Delhi University Student Elections: Fee Hikes and Campus Safety Take Center ...

 India
4
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.

Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025