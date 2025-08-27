IAEA Inspectors Enter Iran: Awaiting Cooperation Agreement
Inspectors from the IAEA have entered Iran with the Supreme National Security Council's consent. However, no final agreement on cooperation has been reached yet. Abbas Araqchi mentioned that the fuel change in the Bushehr nuclear reactor requires supervision by the international agency's inspectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have entered Iran with the approval of the country's Supreme National Security Council, according to reports from Iran's parliament news agency, ICANA.
Despite their arrival, no final agreement on cooperation has been reached yet, said Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi. Discussions remain ongoing.
Araqchi highlighted that the Bushehr nuclear reactor's fuel change must occur under IAEA inspectors' supervision, emphasizing the importance of the international agency's involvement in Iran's nuclear activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Marshal Dixit meets US INDOPACOM Chief at CHOD 2025, discusses Indo-Pacific security cooperation
India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad
Canada and Germany: A New Era in Critical Minerals and Defense Cooperation
India, South Africa Hold 5th JWG on Agriculture to Boost Bilateral Cooperation
India and Fiji Forge New Paths with Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement