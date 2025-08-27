Left Menu

IAEA Inspectors Enter Iran: Awaiting Cooperation Agreement

Inspectors from the IAEA have entered Iran with the Supreme National Security Council's consent. However, no final agreement on cooperation has been reached yet. Abbas Araqchi mentioned that the fuel change in the Bushehr nuclear reactor requires supervision by the international agency's inspectors.

Inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have entered Iran with the approval of the country's Supreme National Security Council, according to reports from Iran's parliament news agency, ICANA.

Despite their arrival, no final agreement on cooperation has been reached yet, said Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi. Discussions remain ongoing.

Araqchi highlighted that the Bushehr nuclear reactor's fuel change must occur under IAEA inspectors' supervision, emphasizing the importance of the international agency's involvement in Iran's nuclear activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

