Bihar's Electoral Roll Overhaul: A Race Against Time

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has disclosed that it received 10 claims and objections from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in Bihar, as part of the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the electoral rolls. With just six days remaining to file claims and objections, the process is set to conclude on September 1. The ECI's daily bulletin on Tuesday revealed a cumulative 10 claims from political parties concerning the draft electoral roll published on August 1.

Directly from electors, 1,62,453 claims and objections have been submitted, with 17,516 disposed of following verification. The Commission also reported receiving 4,33,214 new registration forms from those turning 18 or older, including six submitted via Booth Level Agents. The ECI emphasized adherence to a seven-day notice period and proper eligibility verification by Electoral Registration Officers before processing claims. It assured that no names would be removed from the draft without a formal order and thorough inquiry.

Moreover, the list of names omitted from the draft roll as of August 1, with explanations, is available on the websites of the District Election Officers and the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar. Individuals can file grievances accompanied by an Aadhaar card copy. Launched on June 24, the revision aims for flawlessly accurate rolls ahead of state elections. Citizens can verify their registration using their EPIC number on the voter portal and lodge claims or objections online until September 1.

