Gujarat: Pioneering Paths in Renewable Energy Leadership

Gujarat, with its ambitious Mission 100 GW by 2030, is set to showcase renewable energy leadership at upcoming conferences. Achievements include the world's largest hybrid RE park, leading solar capacity, and initiatives in green hydrogen. The events aim to foster investment and innovation in the state's green energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:24 IST
Gujarat is gearing up to spotlight its pioneering efforts in the renewable energy sector at the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC). The state, under its Mission 100 GW by 2030, aims to enhance its green energy ecosystem through initiatives such as large-scale renewable parks and advanced grid infrastructure.

Aligned with national targets of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030, Gujarat has already achieved over 50% renewable power generation. Notable projects include the world's largest hybrid RE park in Kutch and India's first nearshore wind pilot in Bhavnagar. The state also intends to produce 3 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

North Gujarat leads in solar energy with 94.4% of its 4,578 MW RE capacity derived from solar power. Projects like the Charanka Solar Park and Modhera's solar-powered heritage village exemplify the state's progress. The VGRC will offer a platform for enhancing investment and collaboration in Gujarat's expanding renewable energy sector.

