Prime Minister Modi's Call for Forgiveness on Samvatsari

On Samvatsari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized forgiveness and compassion, urging people to embrace humility and strengthen bonds sincerely as a reflection of goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, highlighted the values of forgiveness and compassion in his message on the occasion of Samvatsari, a Jain religious festival.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Modi described Samvatsari as a time to appreciate forgiving and compassion, inspiring individuals to nurture genuine relationships. He urged for hearts filled with humility and actions that embody kindness and goodwill.

Samvatsari is observed by Jains with fasting and prayers, during which they seek forgiveness with the phrase 'Michhami Dukkadam.' This tradition underscores the importance of humility and reconciliation among individuals. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

