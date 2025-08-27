Druzhba Pipeline Oil Shipments Resume: A Temporary Solution

Oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for Hungary, are slated to resume on Thursday at lower volumes, says Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. This follows a temporary halt due to Ukraine's recent strike on Russian energy infrastructure.

After discussions among officials, including Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, a stopgap measure was devised, allowing oil flows to continue. Hungary and Slovakia, having been granted exemptions from sanctions, continue to rely heavily on these imports for energy stability.

Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of MOL, mentioned the firm can manage from operational reserves but might need strategic reserves if disruptions persist. MOL may need to increase its imports via the Adriatic pipeline if Druzhba's supply doesn't stabilize, potentially leading to a significant reduction in Hungary's fuel imports and affecting regional energy supplies.