Druzhba Pipeline Oil Shipments Resume: A Temporary Solution
Oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Hungary are set to resume at reduced volumes. This follows a temporary disruption after Ukraine's attack on Russian energy infrastructure. Hungary and Slovakia were exempted from sanctions, allowing continued Russian oil import, crucial for operations.
Oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline, crucial for Hungary, are slated to resume on Thursday at lower volumes, says Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. This follows a temporary halt due to Ukraine's recent strike on Russian energy infrastructure.
After discussions among officials, including Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, a stopgap measure was devised, allowing oil flows to continue. Hungary and Slovakia, having been granted exemptions from sanctions, continue to rely heavily on these imports for energy stability.
Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of MOL, mentioned the firm can manage from operational reserves but might need strategic reserves if disruptions persist. MOL may need to increase its imports via the Adriatic pipeline if Druzhba's supply doesn't stabilize, potentially leading to a significant reduction in Hungary's fuel imports and affecting regional energy supplies.
ALSO READ
Ukraine Seeks Resolution to Starlink Funding Amid Polish Veto
EU Leaders Unite in Support of Moldova's EU Aspirations
Negotiating Peace: Ukraine's Diplomatic Engagements in Riyadh
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty
Ukraine's Data Battlefield: A New Era of Defense and Innovation