Ukraine's Bold Strikes: Targets in Tula and Crimean Facilities Hit

In a bold move, Ukraine's military has announced that it struck the Yefremov synthetic rubber plant located in Russia's Tula region, as well as a storage facility for marine drones in Russian-held Crimea.

According to a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian forces highlighted that the Yefremov plant plays a crucial role in producing components necessary for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel.

The Ukrainian military further reported that the attacks resulted in explosions and a large-scale fire at the Yefremov site, marking another chapter in the ongoing military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)