Ukraine's Bold Strikes: Targets in Tula and Crimean Facilities Hit

Ukraine's military reported successful strikes on Russia's Yefremov synthetic rubber plant and a marine drone storage in Crimea. The plant specializes in components for explosives and rocket fuel. Explosions and significant fires were reported at the facility as per their update on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:27 IST
In a bold move, Ukraine's military has announced that it struck the Yefremov synthetic rubber plant located in Russia's Tula region, as well as a storage facility for marine drones in Russian-held Crimea.

According to a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian forces highlighted that the Yefremov plant plays a crucial role in producing components necessary for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel.

The Ukrainian military further reported that the attacks resulted in explosions and a large-scale fire at the Yefremov site, marking another chapter in the ongoing military engagements in the region.

