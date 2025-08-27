Egypt Launches Groundbreaking Solar Energy Complex

On Wednesday, Egypt took a significant step in renewable energy development by signing a $220 million contract with investors from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and China. The deal aims to construct a comprehensive solar energy complex in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the cabinet announced.

This cutting-edge facility will concentrate on manufacturing solar cells and panels, with an impressive production capacity of 2 gigawatts each. Not only does this reflect Egypt's commitment to sustainable energy, but it also positions the region as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

The partnership is poised to enhance the country's economic prospects and contribute to global green energy initiatives by increasing solar energy output. As countries worldwide race towards sustainable solutions, Egypt's new venture exemplifies its strategic advancement in the energy field.