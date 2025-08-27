Delhi Lawyers Escalate Protest Against LG's Video Conferencing Directive
Delhi's district court lawyers are intensifying their strike, organizing a mass protest at L-G House against a notification by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena allowing police depositions via video conferencing. The Coordination Committee deems the move arbitrary and plans multiple demonstrations to raise public awareness.
Lawyers from the district courts in Delhi are escalating their ongoing strike by staging a mass protest on Thursday outside the L-G House. This demonstration targets a controversial notification from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, issued on Friday, which allows police officials to give depositions via video conferencing from police stations.
The Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations met on Wednesday and decided to abstain completely from work on August 28 and 29. The strike opposes the notification issued on August 13 by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, citing its contradiction to a prior circular from the Home Secretary. Lawyers argue the directive adversely impacts the public, prompting a significant demonstration on August 29 at noon outside the Lieutenant Governor's House to alert the public.
The protest will proceed from Tis Hazari courts to L-G House, with the New Delhi Bar Association holding an open discussion at the Patiala House Court. Advocates have been on strike for five days, staunchly opposing the Lieutenant Governor's decision. Advocate Nagendra Kumar, Convenor of the Coordination Committee, and Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary of NDBA, emphasized the absence of a positive resolution, stating the protest efforts will be intensified.
