Sambalpur's Massive Ganesh Idol of Apples Steals the Show

In Sambalpur, Odisha, the Natraj Club has unveiled an extraordinary 26-foot-high statute of Lord Ganesh constructed entirely out of 1500 kilograms (1.5 metric tonnes) of apples, marking the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. As per Nirmal Rathi, a key member of the club, the intricate preparations for the idol have taken nearly three months. The statue will be the center of worship until September 4th, after which the apples will be distributed to devotees as 'prasad', ensuring that no fruit goes to waste.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated nationwide, honoring Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles.' In Mumbai, devotees flocked to the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple, while households welcomed idols of Lord Ganesh, accompanied by fasting, cooking of special delicacies, and visits to elaborately themed pandals.

An integral part of the Mumbai celebrations is the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja, a famed Ganesh idol located at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. This revered idol has been attracting millions for darshan, showcasing the city's artistic flair and fervent devotion since its establishment in 1934 at Putlabai Chawl, and has been preserved by the Kambli family for over 80 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)