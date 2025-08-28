Russia's Attack Disrupts Ukraine's Power Grid
Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine's power grid has damaged energy facilities, leading to local power outages. The Vinnytsia region was notably affected, leaving 60,000 consumers without power, according to local official Natalia Zabolotna.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia launched an overnight attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage to power facilities across multiple regions.
This offensive led to notable disruptions, especially in central Ukraine's Vinnytsia region, which left 60,000 consumers devoid of electricity.
Regional official Natalia Zabolotna confirmed these outages on Thursday, highlighting the critical impact on the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement