Left Menu

Russia's Attack Disrupts Ukraine's Power Grid

Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine's power grid has damaged energy facilities, leading to local power outages. The Vinnytsia region was notably affected, leaving 60,000 consumers without power, according to local official Natalia Zabolotna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:10 IST
Russia's Attack Disrupts Ukraine's Power Grid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched an overnight attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing significant damage to power facilities across multiple regions.

This offensive led to notable disruptions, especially in central Ukraine's Vinnytsia region, which left 60,000 consumers devoid of electricity.

Regional official Natalia Zabolotna confirmed these outages on Thursday, highlighting the critical impact on the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

 India
2
Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

 Global
3
AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

 India
4
Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025